CHICAGO (AP) - Suburban Chicago’s commuter rail service says it’s closing two ticket offices because so many riders are buying tickets online or through a mobile app.

Metra announced Thursday that ticket offices at the Oak Park and Kenilworth stations along the Union Pacific Railroad will close on March 30.

CEO Don Orseno says technology is changing the way people buy tickets and not staffing the offices is a “good business practice.” He says about 30 percent of all tickets were purchased through the Ventra mobile app in 2016.

The Kenilworth and Oak Park stations had some of the lowest ticket sales of the staffed stations on their lines.

Orseno says ticket agents who currently work at those offices will be assigned in other, busier offices.

Metra previously closed about a dozen other offices.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus