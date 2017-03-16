FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms with two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe.

The 6-foot-3, 346-pound tackle joins All-Pro Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett, who had three sacks in the Super Bowl.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff announced the signing Thursday. He describes the 26-year-old Poe as a “big guy that can push the pocket.”

Poe has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since being a first-round pick. He started 76 games and recorded 13 sacks over five seasons, while claiming Pro Bowl spots in 2013 and 2014.

This past year, Poe had 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

The Falcons have been looking to add depth on the defensive line since releasing Tyson Jackson at the beginning of free agency.

