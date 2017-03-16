OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens and free agent cornerback Brandon Carr have reached an agreement on a four-year contract.

The Ravens made finding a cornerback a priority this offseason, and Carr, a nine-year veteran, fills the void. The Ravens battled with depth at the position last season, especially after Jimmy Smith (ankle) went on injured reserve.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says, “We got better today.”

The 30-year-old Carr played with Dallas from 2012-16 after starting his career in Kansas City. His run of 144 consecutive starts is the NFL’s longest streak among cornerbacks.

Carr had 61 tackles, an interception and knocked away nine passes in 2016 to help the Cowboys go 13-3.

Over his career he has 15 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and 477 tackles.

Carr will travel to Baltimore next week to take a physical and, if he passes, sign his contract.

