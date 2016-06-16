The Redskins want safety DeAngelo Hall to give it one more year.

In an interview with Kevin Sheehan and Chris Cooley on ESPN 980 Thursday morning, new Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said that the veteran should be back for his 10th season with the team next year.

“Across the board we’d like him back to see what he has left,” Manusky said.

That will probably require a pay cut, as Hall, 33, is due $4.25 million this season. Hall has said he’d be willing to accept one, and the Redskins could use his leadership and depth in the secondary.

Hall has been able to play in just 14 of a total 45 games since tearing his Achilles in 2014, having suffered a toe injury and a torn ACL last year. He still has shown remarkable staying power, having made the switch from cornerback to safety in 2015, more than a decade after he was drafted in 2004.

