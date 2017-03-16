ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed linebacker Chris Carter, who has started four of 62 games in his six-year NFL career.

The Redskins announced the signing Thursday on Twitter.

The 27-year-old Carter split last season between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

He has also appeared in games with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati since entering the league in 2011.

