Two Secret Service agents are under investigation after taking photographs with President Trump’s sleeping 8-year-old grandson, Mother Jones reported Thursday.

The incident allegedly happened last weekend as two Secret Service agents tasked with protecting the president’s grandson, Donald Trump III, drove the boy to Manhattan from a family estate in Westchester County, New York, Mother Jones reported.

The agents were taking selfies with the president’s sleeping grandson when the child suddenly woke up and “freaked out,” a source familiar with the incident told Mother Jones.

The boy reportedly told his mother, Vanessa Trump, about the incident afterwards, who in turn notified the child’s father, Donald Trump Jr. Secret Service management was made aware of the allegations not long afterward and ordered the two agents to report to the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Mother Jones reported.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of a matter involving two of our agents and one of our protectees. Our Office of Professional Responsibility will always thoroughly review a matter to determine the facts and to ensure proper, long-standing protocols and procedures are followed,” the agency said in a statement.

“The Secret Service would caution individuals to not jump to conclusions that may grossly mischaracterize the matter,” the agency added.

A source familiar with the incident claimed the agents weren’t under investigation for criminal behavior, but rather for abandoning their post, Mother Jones reported.

The alleged encounter, if corroborated, would mark the second snafu for the Secret Service within a single weekend. A 26-year-old California man, Jonathan Tuan Tran, was criminally charged this week after he was accused of carrying two cans of Mace and breaching White House security Friday evening.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus