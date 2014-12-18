The number of obese Americans is increasing while the number of those trying to lose weight is decreasing, according to study published this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Titled “Change in Percentages of Adults With Overweight or Obesity Trying to Lose Weight, 1988-2014,” the study says that carrying excess weight has become socially acceptable in the U.S.

Because more people are satisfied with being overweight, fewer are motivated to slim down, says the study, which was conducted at the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern.

“You would hope that as being overweight and/or obese become more well-known risk factors for a variety of conditions and diseases, more people would attempt to avoid that risk,” Kassandra Snook, the study’s lead author.

“I think the results of this research are very significant in showing that the obesity epidemic is continuing, and will continue to worsen as long as no weight loss attempts are made,” Ms. Snook said.

Obesity has been linked to a number of maladies, including diabetes and heart disease.

