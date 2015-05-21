A Massachusetts man who told the FBI he intended to kill President Obama in 2015 was sentenced in federal court Thursday to time served.

Andrew O'Keefe of Mansfield was spared further jail time by a federal judge Thursday after having already spent five months behind bars following the presidential death threat.

“I’m planning to kill President Barack Obama, and I’ve got a really good plan,” O'Keefe wrote in a May 2015 tip sent anonymously through the FBI’s website.

“Have the Secret Service give me a visit. I could use some company,” added O'Keefe, 31.

While O'Keefe didn’t sign his name to the message, investigators said he included his Social Security number was quickly identified. The Secret Service visited his Mansfield residence two days later and ultimately took him into custody, but not before spending nearly an hour attempting to coax him outside, local media reported.

More than 100 weapons were found inside O'Keefe’s home afterwards, including knives, swords and throwing stars, according to police.

O'Keefe spent about five months in jail afterwards before being released on bail.

He faced upwards of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine upon pleading guilty in December 2016 to threatening to kill the president, but attorneys for the defense and prosecution agreed to seek only time served and probation. U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. agreed Thursday and sentenced O'Keefe to time served in addition to five years of supervised release.

William J. Cintolo, O'Keefe’s attorney, previously said his client suffered from mental and emotional issues at the time of the incident and described his actions as a plea for help.

