A California man was sentenced to centuries behind bars Thursday for kidnapping, raping and pimping a woman in 2015.

Beau James Dearborne of Santa Ana was handed a prison sentence of 233 years to life this week, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday — the longest sentence secured in the history of the office’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit, prosecutors said in a statement.

Dearborne was on parole when he kidnapped, raped and prostituted a woman on July 4, 2015, the statement said. He was subsequently charged with a dozen felonies and was convicted of all but one in November 2016.

Prosecutors said Dearborne convinced the unidentified victim, Jane Doe 1, to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show with him, but refused to let her leave once it was over. Instead, prosecutors said Dearborne raped the woman, then took her to an area rife with prostitution before arranging for another person to have sex with her against her will in exchange for money that he kept.

The victim escaped soon afterward and notified police, the statement said. Dearborne, who was being monitored with a GPS device at the time, was promptly located and arrested. A subsequent investigation led officials to identify a second victim, Jane Doe 2, who prosecutors said Dearborne pimped between January and May 2015.

Dearborne was found guilty last year of two counts each of forcible rape in concert, oral copulation in concert with force and fear, pimping and pandering, and one count each of human trafficking, kidnapping to commit rape and second degree robbery. He’ll now spend the rest of his life in state prison.

“This defendant exploited and abused a vulnerable victim to support his greed with absolute lack of humanity,” District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Friday. “This face of evil should never be able to breathe fresh air outside of prison, and we hope it sends a message to anyone who intends to engage in human trafficking in Orange County.”

“Can you answer me why you decided to take an innocent girl, manipulate her, rape her and sell her body without her permission? Cause that’s what you did to me and the sick part is you were OK with it,” Jane Doe 1 said in a victim statement read during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

“I thank God every day for giving me the strength that night. I’m sure I’ll never get answers, and I’m sure I’ll never find complete closure. But that’s OK. Knowing you will be locked up for a long time is quite enough for me,” she said.

Dearborne was represented by two public defenders, according to court records. Attempts to reach either for comment Friday were not immediately successful.

