The Justice Department filed notice Friday it intends to appeal a ruling out of Maryland that temporarily blocks part of President Trump’s revised order on immigration and refugees.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that prevented the Trump administration from enforcing a portion of the administration’s order that banned for 90 days travel of foreign nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to the United States.

A separate order from a Hawaii-based federal judge had earlier blocked broader portions of the revised order, including the suspension of refugee resettlement programs, from going into effect on Thursday. No notice of appeal had been filed in that case late Friday.

The notice filed in the Maryland case, brought by the International Refugee Assistance Project and the American Civil Liberties Union, will be appealed to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus