RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back two of their own free agents, agreeing to terms on new deals with tight end Luke Willson and cornerback DeShawn Shead.

The team confirmed the agreements Friday. KIRO-AM first reported the deals. Shead’s deal is for one year and worth up to $1.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.

Willson and Shead have spent their entire careers with the Seahawks. Willson was a fifth-round draft pick in 2013 and has caught 74 passes and seven touchdowns in 56 career regular-season games.

Shead was an undrafted free agent who developed into a starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman last season. His value on the free agent market took a hit when he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle’s playoff loss to Atlanta and he is not expected to be ready by the start of next season.

