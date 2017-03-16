A Secret Service agent’s laptop containing sensitive information was stolen from an unoccupied vehicle outside the agent’s home in Brooklyn Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

Sources told a local CBS News affiliate that the laptop contained floor plans and evacuation protocol for New York City’s Trump Tower, where first lady Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron still reside, as well as information pertaining to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.

“There’s data on there that’s highly sensitive,” a police source told the New York Daily News. “They’re scrambling like mad.”

The agent told investigators, however, that no information about the White House or foreign leaders was stored on the laptop, the Daily News reported.

Surveillance video did not show the actual break-in but showed a white man in dark clothing pull up to the agent’s house and exit the back passenger side of his vehicle. The same man was later seen carrying the agent’s bag on Bay 10th Street and Cropsey Avenue, sources told CBS.

Investigators recovered the black bag at 1533 Cropsey Avenue, but the laptop is still missing, CBS reported.

The suspect also made off with the agent’s access keycard, though the level of the agent’s access was unclear, the Daily News reported.

In a statement confirming the theft, the Secret Service said laptops issued by the agency “contain multiple layers of security, including full disk encryption, and are not permitted to contain classified information,” CNN reported.

“The Secret Service requests anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the New York Police Department and the US Secret Service New York Field Office,” the agency said.

