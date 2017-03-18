GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation will focus on programs and projects that deal with hunger, homelessness, seniors and other human services areas when it makes hundreds of thousands in charitable contributions this year.

The foundation awarded $800,000 in grants to 316 civic and charitable groups across Wisconsin last year, the Green Bay Press-Gazette (http://gbpg.net/2mBqPdl) reported.

Organizations have until June 1 to apply to be a part of this year’s grants. The deadline occurs one month earlier than in past years.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide as much assistance as possible to nonprofit organizations, so the major reason was to provide a deeper impact to the organizations that were receiving grants,” said Bobbi Jo Eisenreich, secretary of the foundation. “We’ve increased the amounts that eligible nonprofits can receive through the grants, so by giving to specific focus areas once every three years, we’re able to give out grants that will have more impact for the organizations that need it the most in our community. We believe it will be better for the organizations in the long run.”

Foundation trustees will review applications and finalize the list of recipients in November. A public announcement and awards luncheon will occur in the Lambeau Field Atrium in December.

Next year, the grants’ focus will be on arts and culture, athletics and education. In 2019, the focus will be on animal welfare, civic and community programs, the environment, and health and wellness, including domestic violence as well as alcohol and drug abuse.

