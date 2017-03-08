House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Sunday he feels “very good” about his Obamacare replacement’s prospects for passage this week, saying President Trump is a “great closer” who will bring enough Republicans on board with the plan.

Yet Mr. Ryan confirmed that negotiators are looking at ways to offer additional help to older Americans whose costs would spike under the bill, since insurers would be able to charge them up to five times what they charge younger adults.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking at,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, told “Fox News Sunday.”

Centrists Republicans, whose votes will be needed to pass the plan, have been demanding more help for those aged 50-64 after the Congressional Budget Office said their costs could spike by thousands of dollars.

The CBO also estimated the plan would save more than $300 billion but result in 24 million fewer people being insured a decade from now.

Yet any decision to ramp up refundable tax credits in the plan could scare off the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which says the existing plan amounts to a new entitlement, or “Obamacare lite,” and doesn’t do enough to drive down premiums.

The speaker predicted victory, though, saying Mr. Trump is committed to “fine-tuning” the bill and securing votes for the plan as it heads to the House Rules Committee to pin down final changes.

“There’s one word to describe what’s going on — legislating,” Mr. Ryan said.

The speaker previously had called the decision whether to back the bill a binary choice, but on Sunday he said that doesn’t apply until the the American Health Care Act hits the floor.

“When the vote comes up, that’s when it will be a binary choice,” Mr. Ryan said.

Mr. Ryan said that would most likely occur Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act’s passage, after the administration agreed Friday to amendments that would make changes to Medicaid, the insurance program for the poor.

The changes would allow states to impose work requirements on able-bodied people in the program, and let governors accept a block grant of federal funding for the program instead of a per-capita allotment.

Because of those changes,a dozen conservative House lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee gave their commitments Friday to Mr. Trump to vote for the bill.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said the changes strengthened the whip count, but he stopped short of saying leaders had gathered the 216 votes they need.

Mr. Ryan can’t afford to lose more than 21 GOP votes, since no Democrats are expected to support the bill, but he’s optimistic.

“I’m very impressed with how the president is helping us close this bill,” Mr. Ryan said.

The GOP is using fast-track budget rules to avoid a Democratic filibuster of the bill later on, yet some Senate Republicans say the House legislation will need major changes to gain their votes.

