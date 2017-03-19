LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Nearly 3,000 state employees in Arkansas are now paid $100,000 or more per year.

Figures obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mFxTpd ) show the number increased by 211 this fiscal year to 2,933.

The greatest increase was 146 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said most of the growth is in patient care and that state funding did not increase.

The top salary is $4.1 million paid to University of Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, followed by $2.45 million to UA basketball coach Mike Anderson. Next is $1.07 million to UAMS head of pediatric cardiovascular surgery Michiakaki Imamura and $1.03 million to UAMS department of orthopedic surgery chairman C. Lowry Barnes.

UA athletic director Jeff Long is fifth with a salary of $1.01 million.

