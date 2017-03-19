SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Spokane school officials have suspended a high school football coach as they investigate allegations he exposed himself to players at a camp last summer.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2mXrozR ) that Jim Sharkey called the allegations false and denied that the incident took place. The Ferris High School coach vowed to fight the allegations.

After a leadership camp last summer, a football player reported to school officials that Sharkey exposed his penis inside a hot dog bun.

Public documents obtained by the newspaper Friday show a district official wrote in September she was unable to substantiate allegations the coach had exposed himself but gave him a written reprimand for allowing alcohol to be consumed in front of students.

But Sharkey was placed on administrative leave Feb. 1 when more players claimed to have seen the hot dog incident and others students reported questionable behavior by the coach.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus