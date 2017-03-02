MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - Delays are being reported on New Jersey Transit because of the wind.

Morris & Essex Line trains are operating behind schedule as crews repair overhead wires damaged by downed trees Thursday.

NJ Transit also says trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line are on or close to schedule after delays because of debris on the overhead wires.

Buses are honoring NJ Transit rail tickets.

