PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A California man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for killing his passenger in a drunken driving crash southwest of Portland last summer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/YCbDRE ) 25-year-old Kevin Sumlin of Oroville, California also was ordered Wednesday to serve three years of post-prison supervision, participate in an alcohol treatment program and had his driver’s license suspended for life.

The rollover crash killed 27-year-old Miles McCullough of Beaverton, Oregon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Sumlin was speeding July 5, lost control while traveling through a curve, hit a ditch and that the Honda Accord rolled onto its top.

McCullough died at the scene. Sumlin was treated for minor injuries.

Sumlin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants in February.

