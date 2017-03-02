Hours after literally riding into town on a horse for his first day on the job, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Thursday scrapped an Obama-era ban on the use of lead bullets on some federal lands.

The rule, put in place during the final days of the Obama administration, was cast as an attempt to prevent the lead poisoning of animals on all lands overseen by the federal Fish and Wildlife Service.

But critics — including sportsmen’s groups, gun-rights organizations, and a host of others at the federal and state levels — said it was designed to discourage hunting. Mr. Zinke seemed to agree, signaling that he believed the rule hindered hunting and fishing for many Americans.

“Over the past eight years however, hunting, and recreation enthusiasts have seen trails closed and dramatic decreases in access to public lands across the board,” Mr. Zinke said in a statement. “It worries me to think about hunting and fishing becoming activities for the land-owning elite. This package of secretarial orders will expand access for outdoor enthusiasts and also make sure the community’s voice is heard.”

The order also repeals a ban on the use of fish tackle on the same lands.

