Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he will recuse himself from any investigations related to last year’s presidential campaigns.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after it was disclosed by the Justice Department that Mr. Sessions had met twice with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the course of the Trump presidential campaign, sparking controversy over Mr. Sessions’ assertions during his Senate confirmation hearing that he had not been in contact with Russian officials over the campaign.

After concluding meetings with senior Justice Department staff Thursday over any potential ethics issues, Mr. Sessions said he decided he should recuse himself “from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States.”

Mr. Sessions said he has taken no action to actively recuse himself from an investigation and that his announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation “of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation.”

Mr. Sessions also addressed his own failure to disclose his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he was questioned by Sen. Al Franken during his confirmation hearing, saying that he feels his response “was honest and correct as I understood it at the time.”

“I appreciate that some have taken the view that this was a false comment. That is not my intent, that is not correct,” Mr. Sessions said.

During the confirmation hearing, Mr. Franken asked Mr. Sessions, “If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?”

Mr. Sessions replied that he was “not aware of any of those activities.”

“I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn’t have — did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it,” he said at the time.

Sen. Patrick Leahy also asked Mr. Sessions about contacts with the Russian government in written follow-up questions after the hearing.

“Several of the President-Elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” the Vermont Democrat wrote.

Mr. Sessions gave a one-word reply: “No.”

On Thursday, Mr. Sessions said he was taken aback by Mr. Franken’s question.

“I was taken back a little bit about this new information, this allegation that surrogates, and i had been called a surrogate for Donald Trump, had been meeting continuously with Russian officials,” Mr. Sessions said. “That struck me very hard and that is what I focused my answer on. In retrospect, I should have slowed down and said ‘But I did meet one Russian official a couple of times, that would be the ambassador.’”

