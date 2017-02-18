First lady Melania Trump visited a pediatrics ward Thursday to read to sick children to mark National Reading Month.

Mrs. Trump brought a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” and read to children at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. She said it’s one of her favorite books.

“I came to encourage you to read — and to think about what you want to achieve in life,” the first lady said.

When Mrs. Trump got to a passage in the book about a “slump,” she looked at the children and said, “So sometimes you don’t feel good, right? But then — what do you do?”

“You go places where you feel better,” she told them, smiling. Holding up the book with one hand, she showed them pictures, and read, “You’ll be as famous as famous can be. With the whole wide world watching you win on TV.”

