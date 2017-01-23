Kirk Cousins‘ agent, Mike McCartney, sat down with the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Thursday to discuss Cousins‘ contract. McCartney emphasized that they view the franchise tag as evidence of Washington’s commitment to Cousins as the team’s quarterback.

“The Redskins had let us know how much they value Kirk and how they see him as a franchise quarterback,” McCartney said. “It was a question of if they were going to put the exclusive or non-exclusive tag on him. When they put the exclusive tag on him they tried to send a message that Kirk is our guy and that we [the Redskins] believe in him. And we took that the right way.”

McCartney noted that contract negotiations with the Redskins are ongoing. He told SiriusXM’s NFL Radio two days earlier that he and the Redskins’ contracts guru, Eric Schaffer, would sit down this week for more talks.

“We’ve had good dialogue. We’re moving in a positive direction and trying to keep things upbeat,” McCartney said.

Cousins tweeted “Tag. I’m it!” Tuesday in response to receiving the franchise tag. However, McCartney acknowledged that Cousins, like any player, would want to test the market when his contract expires.

“At the end of the day they [the Redskins] are the ones who put the tag on him [Cousins],” McCartney said. “Every player looks forward to going to free agency when their contract is up to see what his value is on the open market. This is the second straight year that’s been taken away from Kirk.”

McCartney followed that by further emphasizing the Redskins’ commitment to Cousins.

“The Redskins did say something,” McCartney said. “They said hey this guy is worth $24 million. It’s a heck of a commitment from the club. And we view it that way.”

A fourth-round draft pick in 2012, Cousins ranked third in the NFL with 4,917 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2016.

