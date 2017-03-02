Two MS-13 gang members smiled and waved for cameras in a Houston courtroom on Thursday as a judge read charges of aggravated kidnapping and one of second-degree murder against them.

Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, are accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl for 18 days of “satanic” rituals that ended in the shooting death of a still unidentified woman known only as “Genesis.” Court documents say that Mr. Alvarez-Flores, also known as “Diabolical,” said “the Beast” wanted a soul after Genesis questioned the rituals that went on inside their Glenmont apartment.

“They acted like nothing was wrong — smiling and waving at our cameras,” a local ABC affiliate’s reporter said Thursday.

The unidentified woman was found on a road in southwest Houston on Feb. 16 with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

“Investigators say they held [the surviving victim] hostage for more than two weeks and assaulted her,” the station added. “The teen told detectives she was forced to drink and do drugs for most of the time she was there. She said that she saw Alvarez-Flores and Hernandez-Rivera worship a satanic statue — and that Alvarez-Flores tattooed a picture of the Grimm Reaper on her leg from her knee down to her ankle.”

Court documents also show that both men are illegal immigrants from El Salvador. They have requested a court-appointed lawyer and are being held on $150,000 bond in the Harris County jail, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus