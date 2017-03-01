BOSTON (AP) - Testimony resumes Thursday in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan told the jury Wednesday that a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub involving a spilled drink to most people would be trivial, but Hernandez misinterpreted it as a sign of disrespect.

Haggan says Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado shortly after the encounter on July 16, 2012 as the two men sat in their car at a stoplight.

The defense painted a different picture Wednesday.

Attorney Jose Baez, who is known for winning an acquittal for Florida mom Casey Anthony in the death of her daughter, says the real killer was not Hernandez, but rather the government’s star witness. Baez says the shooting was over a drug deal.

