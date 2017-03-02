DALLAS (AP) - Winners were announced Thursday in the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters 2016 contest.

The TAPB awards are in order of finish for all categories, except Newscast (finalists only), the TAPB-Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas Award, the Jordan Flaherty Award and TAPB Overall Excellence Awards. Those winners will be announced at the TAPB Awards banquet, at a date to be determined.

Details will be posted at: http://discover.ap.org/contests/texas-broadcast in the next few weeks.

Forty seven stations submitted 788 entries in the contest, which featured newscasts, sportscasts, features, weathercasts, spot news and video from 2016.

Please review the finalists list and contact Dina Naylor - drnaylor@AP.org - by Monday, March 6 to report any misspelled names, titles or other problems. NOTE: Titles of work are actual titles and not a description of the work.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

RADIO: ALL DIVISIONS:

Commentary-Editorial: 1, Bill Holston and Sam Baker, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Confronting Bigotry in Others and Ourselves.”

RADIO DIVISION I:

Spot News by a Reporter: 1, Matt Thomas, KRLD-AM/FM, Dallas.

Spot News by a Station: 1, News Team, WBAP-AM/FM, Dallas; 2, KRLD-AM/FM, Dallas.

Use of Actuality-Production: 1, Mose Buchele, KUT-FM, Austin, “Infinite Voyage Through Austin’s Recycling Stream”; 2, Stephanie Kuo, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Traffic Changes In Mixmaster and Dallas North Tollway Closure May Mess Up Your Weekend”; Honorable Mention, Laura Isensee, KUHF-FM, Houston, “Why Houston’s New Superintendent Richard Carranza Became An Educator.”

General Assignment: 1, Audrey McGlinchy, KUT-FM, Austin; 2, Stephanie Kuo, KERA-FM, Dallas, “As Vickery Meadow Changes, Refugees and Immigrants Worry They’ll be Pushed Out”; HM, Kate McGee, KUT-FM, Austin, “Music Sound Tunnel.”

Sports Story or Sports Series: 1, Jimmy Maas, KUT-FM, Austin, “Austin Runner Eyes Olympic Gold”; 2, Courtney Collins, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Ice In Her Veins and Gold On The Brain: North Texas Taekwondo Olympian Fights To Win.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, KUT-FM, Austin, “Donald Trump and Texas”; 2, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Tent City”; HM, WBAP-AM/FM, Dallas.

Digital: 1, Aurora Losada, KUHF-FM, Houston; 2, KUT-FM, Austin; HM, KERA-FM, Dallas.

Feature (Serious): 1, Matt Largey, KUT-FM, Austin, “Fair Sailing Tall Boy”; 2, Lauren Silverman, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Kratom Advocates Speak Out Against Proposed Government Ban”; HM, Dave Fehling, KUHF-FM, Houston, “Texas Has Thousands of Bad Dams, Two in Houston Deemed Extremely High Risk.”

Feature (Light): 1, Jerome Weeks, KERA-FM, Dallas, “The Rev. KM Williams Preaches Old-School Texas Gospel, Blues and Boogie - With a Wicked Sound”; 2, Stephanie Kuo, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Finger-Licking Good: The Science Behind Frying Chicken”; HM, Mose Buchele, KUT-FM, Austin, “Turtle Nerds on Patrol.”

Sportscast: 1, No Winner.

Online/Special Content: 1, KERA-FM, Dallas, “One Crisis Away: Rebuilding a Life”; 2, KUT-FM, Austin, “Road to Zero”; HM, Laura Rice, Todd Callahan and Wells Dunbar, KUT-FM, Austin.

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Dave Williams and Amy Chodroff, KLIF-AM/FM, Dallas; 2, David Brown, KUT-FM, Austin.

Reporter: 1, Matt Thomas, KRLD-AM/FM, Dallas; 2, Mose Buchele, KUT-FM, Austin; HM, Joy Diaz, KUT-FM, Austin.

Investigative Report: 1, Alain Stephens, KUT-FM, Austin, “Adult Crime, Adult Time”; 2, LP Phillips, KRLD-AM/FM, Dallas; HM, Laura Isensee, KUHF-FM, Houston, “Students Learning English Shut Out Most by Texas’ Cap on Special Education.”

Documentary: 1, David Brown, Laura Rice and Emily Donahue, KUT-FM, Austin, “Out of the Blue: 50 Years After the UT Tower Shooting.”

Special Series: 1, Jerome Weeks and Hady Mawajdeh, KERA-FM, Dallas; 2, KUT-FM, Austin, “ATXPlained”; HM, Courtney Collins, KERA-FM, Dallas, “One Crisis Away: Rebuilding A Life.”

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, No Winner.

Sports Play-by-Play: 1, Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine, WBAP-AM/FM, Dallas.

Best Local Talk Show: 1, Houston Matters Staff, KUHF-FM, Houston, “How Realistic is Solving Houston’s Pension Problem with Oil Prices So Low?”; 2, KERA-FM, Dallas, “Think: The Refugee Question”; HM, KUT-FM, Austin, “Mother of a Transgender Child.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, Kate McGee, KUT-FM, Austin; 2, Lauren Silverman, KERA-FM, Dallas; HM, Courtney Collins, KERA-FM, Dallas.

Newscast (Finalists): Sam Baker and Krystina Martinez, KERA-FM, Dallas, “The Texas Impact of SCOTUS Decisions on Affirmative Action, Immigration.”

RADIO DIVISION II:

Spot News by a Reporter: 1, No Winner.

Spot News by a Station: 1, Scott Delucia, Chelsea Reber and Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Use of Actuality-Production: 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Civil Rights Tour of Alabama Touches Minds, Hearts of A&M-Commerce; Students”; 2, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Bryan City Council Welcomes Polish Folk Musicians.”

General Assignment: 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Antipsychotic Use in Texas Nursing Homes Causes Concerns”; 2, Chelsea Reber, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Run For Council”; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Sports Story or Sports Series: 1, Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Coach Answers Phone”; HM, Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Bombers 4-Peat.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, Scott Delucia, Chelsea Reber and Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, George Hale, KETR-FM, Commerce; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Digital: 1, Mark Haslett and Staff, KETR-FM, Commerce; 2, KURV-AM, McAllen; HM, Bill Oliver, Chelsea Reber and Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Feature (Serious): 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Civil Rights Tour of Alabama Touches Minds, Hearts of A&M-Commerce; Students”; 2, George Hale, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Neiman Marcus Accused of Selling Mislabeled West Bank Imports”; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Public Supports Councilman.”

Feature (Light): 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Guy Clark’s ‘LA Freeway,’ ‘Desperados’ Among Many Gems”; 2, Tom Turbiville, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Cadet Commander to Basketball Player.”

Sportscast: 1, Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, Brad Mitchell, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Online/Special Content: 1, John Mark Dempsey and B.J. Laudermilk, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Hometown Roll Call”; 2, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Civil Rights Tour of Alabama Touches Minds, Hearts of A&M-Commerce; Students”; HM, Paul Gleiser, KTBB-AM, Tyler-Longview, “Decision 2016.”

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Sergio Sanchez and Tim Sullivan, KURV-AM, McAllen; 2, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; HM, Sergio Sanchez and Tim Sullivan, KURV-AM, McAllen.

Reporter: 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce; 2, Chelsea Reber, WTAW-AM, College Station; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Investigative Report: 1, No Winner.

Documentary: 1, No Winner.

Special Series: 1, Mark Haslett, KETR-FM, Commerce.

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Zach Taylor, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, KETR-FM, Commerce.

Sports Play-by-Play: 1, Mike Wright and Mark Green, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, John Mark Dempsey, Kevin Jefferies and Staff, KETR-FM, Commerce; HM, Kevin Jefferies, Brian Ball and Staff, KETR-FM, Commerce.

Best Local Talk Show: 1, Scott Delucia, Bill Oliver and Brad Mitchell, WTAW-AM, College Station, “Infomaniacs School Rezoning”; 2, Bill Oliver and Chelsea Reber, WTAW-AM, College Station; HM, John Mark Dempsey, KETR-FM, Commerce, “Blacklands Cafe.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; 2, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station.

Newscast (Finalists): Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, College Station; Sergio Sanchez and Tim Sullivan, KURV-AM, McAllen; Chelsea Reber, WTAW-AM, College Station.

…………..

TV: ALL DIVISIONS:

Commentary-Editorial: 1, Don Harris, WOAI-TV, San Antonio, “The Importance of Muhammad Ali.”

TV DIVISION I:

Feature (Light): 1, Kyle Porter and Daniel Gotera, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Like a King”; 2, Greg T. Johnson, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “The Way He Left It”; HM, Todd Unger and Josh Stephen, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Toddler Roper.”

Investigative Report: 1, Jeremy Rogalski, Keith Tomshe and Derek Razor, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Sitting on Evidence”; 2, KPRC-TV, Houston, “Rape Victim Jailed: Jenny’s Story”; HM, Keli Rabon, Kyle Porter and Gregg Ramirez, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Disabling Dollars.”

Photojournalism-Station: 1, KHOU-TV, Houston.

Photojournalism-Individual: 1, Brandon Mowry, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Shots Whizzing Past”; 2, Michael Botsford, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “A Year in Images”; HM, Mike Ortiz, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “A Year in Images.”

Sports Story: 1, Greg T. Johnson, Joe Trahan and Arnold Payne, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Idaho, Idaho”; 2, Daniel Gotera and Mike Orta, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Gavin’s Ride”; HM, Daniel Gotera and Bob Luna, KHOU-TV, Houston, “The Knockout Factory.”

Documentary/TV Magazine or Special: 1, The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Transparency”; 2, David Finfrock, Rick Mitchell and Reginald Hardwick, KXAS-TV, Fort Worth, “40 Years of Finfrock”; HM, John McCaa, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Dallas 88.”

Series: 1, Tanya Eiserer and Michael Botsford, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Dying in Dallas“; 2, Cynthia Izaguirre, Greg T. Johnson and Mark Muller, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Aging Out”; HM, Greg Groogan and John Heads, KRIV-TV, Houston, “Cover-up In Katy.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, Scott Noll, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Question Everything”; 2, Tiffany Craig, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Standing for Houston“; HM, Grace White and Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Lone Star Mysteries.”

Reporter: 1, Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Marcelino Benito Reporting.”

General Assignment: 1, Sebastian Robertson, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Citizens’ Crash Course”; 2, Todd Unger and Josh Stephen, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “I-20 Emblem”; HM, Greg Groogan and Darlene Faires, KRIV-TV, Houston, “Selfies Defeat Depression.”

Sportscast: 1, Newy Scruggs and Lewis Jackson, KXAS-TV, Fort Worth, “The Best Three Minutes in Sports.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, Scott Noll and Jennifer Cobb, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Looking for Lead”; 2, Todd Unger and Josh Stephen, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “ZuZu Verk Disappearance.”

Digital: 1, KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston; 2, Click2Houston Digital Staff, KPRC-TV, Houston.

Deadline Editing: General News: 1, Greg T. Johnson, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Meet the Ices.”

Feature Editing: General News: 1, Greg T. Johnson, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Idaho, Idaho”; 2, Amanda Dennis, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Mowchines”; HM, Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Porterized.”

Online/Special Content: 1, The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Transparency”; 2, KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Josue Flores”; HM, KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Tax Day Flood.”

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, No Winner.

Sports Special: 1, Dawn Campbell, Rick McFarland and Brian Perry, KPRC-TV, Houston, “Road 2 Rio: Hometown Hopefuls.”

Weathercast: 1, No Winner.

Morning Newscast: 1, KPRC-TV, Houston.

Daytime Newscast: 1, No Winner.

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, No Winner.

Spot Coverage-Station: 1, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Tax Day Flood.”

Spot Story-Individual: 1, No Winner.

Feature (Serious): 1, Marie Saavedra and Brandon Mowry, WFAA-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth, “Six Hours in Dallas“; 2, Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Patient Nurse”; HM, Jeremy Rogalski and Derek Rasor, KHOU-TV, Houston, “Killing Fields Confession.”

Newscast (Finalists): KHOU-TV, Houston; KHOU-TV, Houston; KPRC-TV, Houston.

TV DIVISION II:

Feature (Light): 1, Christy Millweard, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Taylor Teacher”; 2, Amber Downing and Andy Viganas, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Tootsie the BBQ Lady”; HM, Marvin Hurst, Gene De La Cruz and Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Dear Veteran….”

Investigative Report: 1, KXAN-TV, Austin, “Border Splurge: Texas’ Billion-Dollar Drug War”; 2, Oscar Margain and Jose Sanchez, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Secret Border Crossing”; HM, Erica Proffer and Andy Viganas, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Hazards For Sale.”

Photojournalism-Station: 1, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Noticias: La Última Frontera”; 2, KXAN-TV, Austin, “Images of 2016”; HM, KVUE-TV, Austin, “I’m on My Last Edit!.”

Photojournalism-Individual: 1, Jesse Moloney, Spectrum News-TV, Austin; 2, Dennis Thomas, KVUE-TV, Austin; HM, Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Insubordinate…and Churlish.”

Sports Story: 1, Vinnie Vinzetta, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Navarro Football Moms”; 2, Vinnie Vinzetta, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Champion Tunnel”; HM, Travis Recek, Spectrum News-TV, Austin, “JK Dobbins Shares His Story.”

Documentary/TV Magazine or Special: 1, Spectrum News-TV, Austin, “UT Tower Shooting: 50 Years Later”; 2, Josh Hinkle and Chris Nelson, KXAN-TV, Austin, “State of Texas: In-depth - Guns on College Campuses”; HM, Brianna Perry, Terri Gruca and Dennis Thomas, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Terror On The Tower.”

Series: 1, Andy Pierrotti, Dennis Thomas and Dalton Huey, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Dentistry Mishaps”; 2, Andy Pierrotti, Dennis Thomas and Dalton Huey, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Conduct Unbecoming”; HM, Sarah Forgany, Bryan Wendland and Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Witch-Hunt or Justice? The SA Four Speak.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, Luke Simons, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Military City, USA”; 2, Oscar Margain and Jose Sanchez, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Reporting From the Texas/Mexico Border.”; HM, Phil Prazan, KXAN-TV, Austin.

Reporter: 1, Leslie Rangel, KXAN-TV, Austin; 2, Kylie McGivern, KXAN-TV, Austin; HM, Jenni Lee, KVUE-TV, Austin.

General Assignment: 1, Tony Plohetski, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Police Chief Unplugged”; 2, Marvin Hurst and Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “One City, Two Tragedies”; HM, John Perry and Sarah Navoy, KEYE-TV, Austin, “Zabree’s Homecoming.”

Sportscast: 1, Mike Barnes, KVUE-TV, Austin; 2, Don Harris, WOAI-TV, San Antonio.

Continuing Coverage: 1, KXAN-TV, Austin, “Demanding Action: Austin’s ADA Lawsuit Industry”; 2, Tony Plohetski and Tina Shively, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Police DNA Lab Closes”; HM, Ashley Paredez and Juan Rodriguez, KTBC-TV, Austin, “Del Valle Homicides.”

Digital: 1, KENS5.com Staff, KENS-TV, San Antonio; 2, KXAN-TV, Austin; HM, Jerrod Kingery, Phillip Pavelka and Katherine Rodriguez, KEYE-TV, Austin.

Deadline Editing: General News: 1, Bettie Cross and Brian Bell, KEYE-TV, Austin; 2, Courtney Schoenemann and Brian Bell, KEYE-TV, Austin, “A Gift From The Garbage Man”; HM, Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “One City, Two Tragedies.”

Feature Editing: General News: 1, Dennis Thomas, KVUE-TV, Austin, “The Grove Breakdown”; 2, Stephen Massar and Jordan Bontke, KEYE-TV, Austin, “Lake Travis Finders Keepers”; HM, Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Salsa! Salsa! Salsa!.”

Online/Special Content: 1, Stacey Welsh, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Haunted Houses of San Antonio”; 2, KENS5.com Staff, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “End of Watch - Remembering SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi”; HM, KXAN-TV, Austin, “Border Splurge: Texas’ Billion-dollar Drug War.”

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Bob Ballou, KEYE-TV, Austin, “What Ballou Me Away”; 2, Mike Barnes, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Barnstorming”; HM, Ricky Doyle, Spectrum News-TV, Austin.

Sports Special: 1, Don Harris, David Chancellor and Casey Keirnan, WOAI-TV, San Antonio, “Thank You Tim, Saying Goodbye to a Legend”; 2, Roger Wallace, Chris Tavarez and Andrew Schnitker, KXAN-TV, Austin, “More Than the Score”; HM, Sports Staff, Spectrum News-TV, Austin.

Weathercast: 1, David Yeomans, KXAN-TV, Austin; 2, Albert Ramon, KVUE-TV, Austin; HM, Chikage Windler, KEYE-TV, Austin.

Morning Newscast: 1, KXAN-TV, Austin; 2, Daniel Jenkins, KVUE-TV, Austin; HM, Michael Campion, Josh Larson and Lucas Arizpe, WOAI-TV, San Antonio.

Daytime Newscast: 1, Brad Sullivan, KVUE-TV, Austin.

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, John Dabkovich, KXAN-TV, Austin; 2, Shannon Wolfson, KXAN-TV, Austin; HM, Sally Hernandez, KXAN-TV, Austin.

Spot Coverage-Station: 1, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “Murder on Base”; 2, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Balloon Crash”; HM, KXAN-TV, Austin, “UT Murder Suspect Arrested.”

Spot Story-Individual: 1, Sue Calberg and Michael Humphries, KENS-TV, San Antonio, “The Death of Little Joe”; 2, Brandon Jones and Andy Viganas, KVUE-TV, Austin, “Dangling Car”; HM, Ashley Paredez and Hector Casteneda, KTBC-TV, Austin.

Feature (Serious): 1, Ed Greenberger, Andy Brooksbank and Rachel Smith, Spectrum News-TV, Austin, “96 Minutes of Horror, 50 Years of Healing”; 2, Jennifer Kendall and Mac Sherwood, KTBC-TV, Austin, “The Path to Freedom”; HM, Casey Claiborne and Jeremiah Mosher, KTBC-TV, Austin, “Telling The Story: Fifty Years Later.”

Newscast (Finalists): Brianna Perry, KVUE-TV, Austin; Lauren Wilson, Christina Armstrong and Josh Borlinghaus, KABB-TV, San Antonio; KXAN-TV, Austin.

TV DIVISION III:

Feature (Light): 1, Tara Mergener and Clint Webb, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Boy’s Birthday Surprise”; 2, Sean Giggy, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Granny Basketball”; HM, Kathleen Witte, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Front Seat Freddy.”

Investigative Report: 1, Julie Hays, Mikel Lauber and Randy Davis, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Baylor Recruit Dismissed”; 2, Julia Jenae and Cody Lillich, KLTV-TV, Tyler-Longview, “Judge Joel Baker Investigation”; HM, Stephanie Valle, KVIA-TV, El Paso, “Backyard Breeders.”

Photojournalism-Station: 1, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Station Photojournalism”; 2, KRGV-TV, Weslaco.

Photojournalism-Individual: 1, Randy Garcia, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Randy’s Viewpoint”; 2, Randy Davis, KWTX-TV, Waco; HM, Brandon Castellanos, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Frontlines.”

Sports Story: 1, Sean Giggy, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Old Bee Buzzing”; 2, Charlie Haldeman, John Elizondo and Jordan Hicks, KXXV-TV, Waco, “Mexia Football Player Honors Late Brother”; HM, Sean Giggy, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Granny Basketball.”

Documentary/TV Magazine or Special: 1, Daniel Hamilton, Jason Raddin and Virgil Teter, KWTX-TV, Waco, “A Baylor Christmas”; 2, Don Smith and Jim Peeler, KWTX-TV, Waco, “From the Ashes of Vietnam”; HM, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Xplained: Mike Fossum.”

Series: 1, Tara Mergener, Jim Peeler and Clint Webb, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Campaign 2016 - On the Trail”; 2, Justin Earley and Jim Peeler, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Central Texas Heroes”; HM, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Councilman Rafael Pena Residency Issues.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, Courtney Burris, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Cruisin’ with Courtney”; 2, Kathleen Witte, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Wednesday’s Child”; HM, Joel Villanueva, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Gridiron Heroes.”

Reporter: 1, Tara Mergener, KWTX-TV, Waco; 2, Michael Scott, KRGV-TV, Weslaco; HM, Whitney Miller, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station.

General Assignment: 1, Oscar Adame, Rick Ramirez and Randy Garcia, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Overcoming”; 2, Jamie Warren and Tom Scott, KVIA-TV, El Paso, “Rural Bus Service “Like My Own Limo”“; HM, Julie Hays, Mikel Lauber and Randy Davis, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Ken Starr: Controlling the Message.”

Sportscast: 1, Troy Hein and Taylor Williamson, KWTX-TV, Waco; 2, Jessica Morrey, KCEN-TV, Temple; HM, Joel Villanueva, KRGV-TV, Weslaco.

Continuing Coverage: 1, Julie Hays and Staff, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Baylor Fallout”; 2, KVIA-TV, El Paso, “Pope Francis Visits Ciudad Juarez”; HM, Jessica Morrey, KCEN-TV, Temple, “Baylor Fallout.”

Digital: 1, Gene McGahan, Kirby Killough and Brandon Gray, KCEN-TV, Temple; 2, KDBC-TV, El Paso; HM, Malena Hernandez, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Going Digital.”

Deadline Editing: General News: 1, Rusty Surette, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Deadline Editing- Parents Boot Camp”; 2, Whitney Miller, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “The 2016 election Through Renaissance Era Eyes”; HM, Ethan Hutchins, KWTX-TV, Waco, “James Goes With the Flow.”

Feature Editing: General News: 1, Jim Peeler, Clint Webb and Tara Mergener, KWTX-TV, Waco, “A Monster in the House”; 2, Gordon Collier and Clint Webb, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Model Athlete”; HM, Daniel Mejia, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Buell Goes Green.”

Online/Special Content: 1, Malena Hernandez, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Heart of the Valley Diabetes”; 2, Malena Hernandez, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Heart of the Valley Children in Need”; HM, Malena Hernandez, KRGV-TV, Weslaco.

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Joel Villanueva, KRGV-TV, Weslaco; 2, Nick Canizales, KCEN-TV, Temple; HM, Troy Hein, KWTX-TV, Waco.

Sports Special: 1, Sports Team, KRGV-TV, Weslaco; 2, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station; HM, KWTX-TV, Waco.

Weathercast: 1, Samara Cokinos, KRGV-TV, Weslaco; 2, Brady Taylor, KWTX-TV, Waco; HM, Shel Winkley, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station.

Morning Newscast: 1, Caroline Rode, Nancy Howle and Staff, KCEN-TV, Temple; 2, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station; HM, KWTX-TV, Waco.

Daytime Newscast: 1, KWTX-TV, Waco; 2, Dina Herrera and Samara Cokinos, KRGV-TV, Weslaco; HM, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station.

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Karla Castillo, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station; 2, Tara Mergener, KWTX-TV, Waco; HM, Kathleen Witte and Rusty Surette, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station.

Spot Coverage-Station: 1, KWTX-TV, Waco, “Art Briles Fired”; 2, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station; HM, KWTX-TV, Waco.

Spot Story-Individual: 1, Nia Harden, KWTX-TV, Waco; 2, Ke’sha Lopez and Randy Davis, KWTX-TV, Waco; HM, Whitney Miller, KBTX-TV, Bryan-College Station, “Man caught on Camera Stealing Everything and the Kitchen Sink.”

Feature (Serious): 1, Robert Holguin, KFOX-TV, El Paso, “The Secret Tunnels of Sunset Heights”; 2, Michael Scott, KRGV-TV, Weslaco, “Life in the Colonia”; HM, Eddie Flores, KGBT-TV, Harlingen, “No End in Sight.”

Newscast (Finalists): KVIA-TV, El Paso; KDBC-TV, El Paso; KWTX-TV, Waco.

TV DIVISION IV:

Feature (Light): 1, Sarah Merrifield and Nick Bradshaw, KTXS-TV, Abilene, “Home Away from Home”; 2, Alex Housden, KTEN-TV, Sherman-Denison, “Service Friend”; HM, Alexa Dunson, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Marching Into History.”

Investigative Report: 1, Rick Spruill, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi, “Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority Bus Stop Cleaning Expense”; 2, Jessica Savage, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi, “Proposed University Merger Evolved from Secret Meeting”; HM, Rick Spruill and Manuel Venegas, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi, “Questions Regarding College Enrollment Figures.”

Photojournalism-Station: 1, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Photojournalism-Individual: 1, Daniel Alvarado, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, Amanda DeBerry, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; HM, Chris Duesler, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Sports Story: 1, Chris Wilner and Nick Bradshaw, KTXS-TV, Abilene, “Showdown in San Angelo”; 2, Marshall Hughes, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Keeping Bat Boys Alive”; HM, Ashley Prendergast and Dan Lindblad, KTEN-TV, Sherman-Denison, “”Playing Without Boundaries” The Tyler Buysse Story Pt.1.”

Documentary/TV Magazine or Special: 1, Briana Whitney, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Digital Scars”; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Finding Zuzu”; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “The Road to Falcon Football.”

Series: 1, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Brave Strong”; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Old School Versus New School”; HM, Ann Hutyra, KGNS-TV, Laredo, “Making a Difference: Helping Homeless Veterans.”

Specialty or Beat Reporting: 1, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, Tatum Guinn, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; HM, Deann Lopez, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Reporter: 1, Deann Lopez, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, Briana Whitney, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Covering Just About Everything in Corpus Christi“; HM, Tatum Guinn, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

General Assignment: 1, Lindsey Ragas and Nick Bradshaw, KTXS-TV, Abilene, “Thousands Cheer for Iraan”; 2, Briana Whitney, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Special Delivery for Local Hero”; HM, Maureen Kane, KXII-TV, Sherman, “Grayson County Sheriff’s Candidate Investigation.”

Sportscast: 1, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, Chris Wilner, KTXS-TV, Abilene; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Continuing Coverage: 1, Joseph Lopez, Vanessa Holmes and Stephanie Esquivel, KBMT-TV, Beaumont, “Historic Southeast Texas Flooding”; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Prisoner Transfer Tragedy 2016”; HM, KXII-TV, Sherman.

Digital: 1, Doug Myers, Andrew McMillan and Jamie Burch, KTXS-TV, Abilene; 2, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Deadline Editing: General News: 1, John Grobe and Nick Bradshaw, KTXS-TV, Abilene, “Home is Where the Heart is”; 2, Deann Lopez and Abe Franco, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Let’s Step on it”; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Terror Drill.”

Feature Editing: General News: 1, Ruben Almeida, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Diamond Dreams”; 2, Chris Duesler, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Digital Afterlife”; HM, Chris Duesler, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Gone but Not Forgotten.”

Online/Special Content: 1, Daniel Alvarado, David Huertas and Magaly Nieto, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Fatal Negligence”; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “The Price of Safety”; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Find Zuzu.”

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Jake Gadon, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, David Reed, KXII-TV, Sherman.

Sports Special: 1, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi, “Friday Night Fever Football Kickoff Special”; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Falcon Game day”; HM, KXII-TV, Sherman, “The Max Blitz.”

Weathercast: 1, Hayden Nix, KTXS-TV, Abilene; 2, Steve LaNore, KXII-TV, Sherman; HM, Mark Rowlett, KTXS-TV, Abilene.

Morning Newscast: 1, KXII-TV, Sherman; 2, KXII-TV, Sherman; HM, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

Daytime Newscast: 1, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; 2, KXII-TV, Sherman; HM, Roger Uvalle, KGNS-TV, Laredo.

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1, Stephania Jimenez, KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi; 2, Tom Crespo and Kathleen Jordan, KTEN-TV, Sherman-Denison; HM, Katia Uriarte, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi.

Spot Coverage-Station: 1, KXII-TV, Sherman; 2, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa; HM, Joseph Lopez, Vanessa Holmes and Stephanie Esquivel, KBMT-TV, Beaumont.

Spot Story-Individual: 1, Bill Churchwell and Terry Files, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Crashing End”; 2, Deann Lopez and Abe Franco, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Girl With a Gun”; HM, Senora Scott and Gregory Jaynes, KIDY-TV, San Angelo, “Alpine School Shooting.”

Feature (Serious): 1, Tatum Guinn and Chris Duesler, KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa, “Digital Infidelity”; 2, Michelle Choi, KTEN-TV, Sherman-Denison, “The Man Behind the Storm”; HM, Briana Whitney, KIII-TV, Corpus Christi, “Gifts from Heaven.”

Newscast (Finalists): KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi; News Team, KTEN-TV, Sherman-Denison; KOSA-TV, Midland-Odessa.

END RESULTS

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus