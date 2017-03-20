LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety Chris Prosinski to a one-year contract.
Prosinski played in 16 games and had 15 tackles and one pass breakup last season - his second in Chicago. He also finished third on the team with seven special teams tackles.
Prosinski has 120 tackles and 43 special teams tackles for Jacksonville (2011-14), Philadelphia (2014) and Chicago (2015-16).
The Bears announced the move on Monday. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 last season.
