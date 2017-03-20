Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, described himself Monday as a humble Westerner and a family man who can bring geographic diversity to the high court.

Delivering an opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge Gorsuch kicked off a weeklong set of hearings by portraying himself as a consensus-building jurist who follows the law where it goes — even if it means ruling in ways he doesn’t like.

“In the West, we listen to one another respectfully, we tolerate and cherish different points of view, and we seek consensus whenever we can, ” the judge said.

He also touted his record on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, having addressed issues facing Native Americans and tribal lands.

Judge Gorsuch praised judges he admires, including late Justice Antonin Scalia, and stressed the need for an independent judiciary.

“Sometimes the answers we reach aren’t ones we would personally prefer,” he said. “Sometimes the answers follow us home and keep us up at night.”

Colorado’s two senators, Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet, introduced Judge Gorsuch.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus