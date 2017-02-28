NFL Hall of Famer John Elway threw platitudes Monday to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to approve the jurist described as a “big Denver Broncos fan.”

“Neil is a big Denver Broncos fan, and I can tell you that I’m a big fan of his,” said Mr. Elway in a Monday letter. “I look forward to having Neil Gorsuch, one of our own from the great state of Colorado, as the next Supreme Court Justice.”

Mr. Elway, the NFL team’s executive vice president of football operations, sent the letter on Denver Broncos stationary, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette’s Peter Marcus.

“A native of Colorado, Neil has demonstrated tremendous intelligence, character and fairness while serving for more than a decade on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit,” Mr. Elway said. “His credentials, integrity and sound moral compass are major reasons why he’s already received so much bipartisan support for his nomination.”

Mr. Elway, the legendary Denver Broncos quarterback, has long supported Republican candidates for office while rebuffing repeated entreaties to run for office.

Mr. Gorsuch was nominated Jan. 31 by President Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The committee, which began confirmation hearings Monday, is slated to vote on his nomination by April 3.

