BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Ralphie IV, the retired buffalo mascot of the University of Colorado, has died.

The Daily Camera reports (https://goo.gl/MzirqQ ) the buffalo, which was CU’s mascot from 1998-2008, had recently developed a growth on her left side and was suffering from liver failure when she died Sunday. She was a month shy of turning 20.

Caretaker John Graves says Ralphie IV “was ready to go” and she lived a long life for a buffalo.

Ralphie IV was born in April 1997 in Montana and was donated to CU by media mogul Ted Turner the following year. University officials say she was separated from her mother and was found in the jaws of a coyote.

She led the team onto the field for 75 games.

