The Redskins have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, an exclusive-rights free agent.

The team announced the deal Monday afternoon.

Nsekhe, 31, played in all 16 games for the Redskins last season, and started four. The 6-8, 335-pounder, who is from Bowie, Md. has played in 31 career games.

Nsekhe played sparingly for the Saint Louis Rams in 2012 before re-vamping his career in Washington starting in 2015.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus