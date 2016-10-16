By Nora Princiotti - The Washington Times - Monday, March 20, 2017

Less than a week after the Redskins released him, Ricky Jean-Francois has found some suitors. 

Multiple reports confirmed that Jean-Francois visited with the Bears over the weekend and, on Monday, the 6-3, 300-pound defensive lineman tweeted out a photo of the Seahawks logo, apparently from Seattle’s facilities. 

Jean-Francois was a classic cap casualty — the Redskins saved $3 million against the cap by releasing him — though public comments about the team’s dysfunction could have contributed. 

Either way, it appears he’s got some leads on finding a new job.

