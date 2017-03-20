WAYLAND, Ky. (AP) - Football, basketball, swimming and other sports are being showcased in a new Smithsonian exhibit in eastern Kentucky.

Local news outlets report that the Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America exhibit will be open until April 22 at the Wayland Historical Society in Wayland.

The interactive exhibit leads visitors on a journey through local sports history. Artifacts from the 1920s to present day are displayed.

Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz says the exhibit allows the community to explore a fascinating aspect of the region’s sports history. Fultz hopes that it will inspire more people to become involved in the community’s cultural life.

Area news outlets report that Wayland is the first city in Kentucky to host the traveling exhibit.

Admission is free. For more information visit: museumonmainstreet.org.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus