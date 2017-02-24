Our long national nightmare is over.

The NFL, in conjunction with the New England Patriots security team and - that’s right - the FBI, announced Monday that Tom Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found.

The league and law enforcement personnel think that the jersey was stolen by “a credentialed member of the international media,” according to the NFL’s statement.

Along with Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI just this past February, the four-time Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX, which the Patriots won against the Seattle Seahawks, was also found.

Brady’s jersey was stolen shortly after the game. By the time he was up on a podium with team owner Robert Kraft, Brady said the jersey was gone. He had put it in his gym bag.

The NFL did not say where the jersey was found, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said via Twitter that it had been traced to Mexico and recovered with the help of Mexican authorities.

According to the league, the FBI investigation is ongoing.

