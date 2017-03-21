FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have announced a five-year contract extension for team president Rich McKay.

The Falcons said Tuesday that McKay will remain with the team at least through June 2022, serving as president and chief executive officer of the Falcons as well as president of owner Arthur Blank’s parent company, AMB Sports & Entertainment.

McKay was hired by the Falcons in 2004 and served as general manager for four seasons. After being bumped up to team president, he helped pushed through Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a $1.5 billion, retractable roof facility that opens this summer to replace the Georgia Dome.

McKay also worked to land an MLS expansion franchise, Atlanta United, which opened play this season.

Prior to joining the Falcons, McKay was general manager of Tampa Bay for 10 seasons.

