Family members of more than 800 people who died in the Sept 11, 2001, terror attacks filed a lawsuit against the government of Saudi Arabia alleging its support of al Qaeda and its complicity in the attacks.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court that covers lower Manhattan, is one of several brought in recent months after Congress passed a law last year allowing countries to be sued in terrorism cases. Lawmakers had to override a veto by President Obama in order to adopt the law.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Saudi Arabia owned several state-run charities that provided funding that the al Qaeda terrorist group used for training camps and other push including weapons. Nine charities, were used by the government used to promote an extreme form of Islam as its state religion and maintained relationships with Osama bin Laden.

The lawsuit also alleges that Saudi officials provided direct aid to al Qaeda leaders — with the Saudi ambassador’s residence in Kabul, Afghanistan used as a safe house by bin Laden and and other al Qaeda members from 1998 through the time of the Sept. 11 attack. It also alleges that Saudi authorities helped some of the 19 hijackers who carried out the Sept. 11 attacks obtain new “cleansed” passports that removed references to their travels in Pakistan. Saudi authorities were said to have applied a secret code to the passports of al Qaeda members to help facilitate their travel and that such a marking was found on the passports of three of the Sept. 11 hijackers.

Fifteen of the 19 attackers who hijacked planes to carry out the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania were Saudis.

Earlier attempts to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the attacks, which killed 2,996 people, have failed.

Previously, the 9/11 Commission report found “no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” the attacks. However it did say there’s a “likelihood” that Saudi-government-sponsored charities played a role.

In the case of the International Islamic Relief Organization, the lawsuit states that senior managers of the charity “laundered and diverted IIRO funds to al Qaeda and used false distribution lists of orphan beneficiaries in Afghanistan as a subterfuge to direct funds to al Qaeda.” The organization was considered “the principal source of funding and other material support to establish and operate the Afghan terrorist training camps,” the lawsuit states.

President Obama had argued against changing the law to allow such lawsuits to go forward, saying he feared other countries would retaliate against the U.S. by filing lawsuits in their courts against Americans, including U.S. troops operating overseas.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus