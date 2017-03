ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive end Armonty Bryant.

The team announced the move Tuesday and did not release terms. Bryant joined the Lions via waivers during the 2016 season. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with Cleveland.

Bryant played in five games last season for Detroit and had three sacks. He had 5½ sacks the previous season with the Browns.

