The the FBI, Homeland Security, and the IRS will hold a news conference on Tuesday to detail federal corruption charges against Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

More than 20 counts of corruption, including wire fraud and the use of interstate facilities to promote bribery, have been stacked up against the City of Brotherly Love’s district attorney. Mr. Williams, a Democrat, announced last month that he would not run for a third term.

Mr. Williams was investigated by the FBI for allegedly taking over $160,000 in gifts that he failed to report.

“He was fined by the city ethics board for for failing to disclose the gifts and money. The gifts roof repairs […] various trips, and sporting tickets,” a local ABC affiliate reported Tuesday.

“My poor judgment caused distractions, and made the already difficult job of my … staff even more difficult,” Mr. Williams said during a Feb. 10 press conference.

The official, who has held the job for seven years, originally said he would finish out his term through January.

