After one story claimed that an issue with him in the Redskins locker room contributed to the tension between former general manager Scot McCloughan and president Bruce Allen, second-year safety/linebacker Su'a Cravens wrote on Twitter that he disagreed with the account.

“Interesting people will slander your name to get ahead in life. I guess that’s why this is a slimy business. #smh” Cravens tweeted late Monday night.

A column, written last week by the MMQB’s Albert Breer, pointed to three specific incidents that helped lead to McCloughan’s ugly dismissal.

One of them was an injury to Cravens on Dec. 11 against the Eagles, originally thought to be a biceps tear, that wound up being just a bruise.

Breer wrote that players in the Redskins locker room were openly wondering why Cravens didn’t play through the injury, and that Cravens didn’t show up for treatment after the team asked him to get his arm drained in an attempt to play in Week 17.

Cravens‘ absence reportedly caused McCloughan to call the rookie in an attempt to talk about culture and accountability, which ruffled Allen’s feathers by stepping over the typical boundaries set for a GM.

Cravens, however, didn’t think he was portrayed accurately.

“Couldn’t let that bs story just blow over while I’m on Vaca. I’ll protect myself,” he wrote in another tweet.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus