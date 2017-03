PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - The former head of a youth football and cheering league in Peabody has admitted stealing nearly $28,000 from the organization and using the money on dinners, shopping trips and credit card bills.

The Salem News reports (http://bit.ly/2mPyHb5 ) that Jacqueline Pence, however, avoided jail time when the judge on Tuesday continued the case without a finding for two years.

The charge will be dismissed if the 50-year-old Pence returns the money, completes 100 hours of community service and stays away from current league officials.

Prosecutors had requested a guilty finding and a suspended jail term.

She must also continue participating in psychotherapy for multiple undisclosed disorders and stay out of legal trouble.

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com

