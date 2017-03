Revelations that Trump transition officials were “unmasked” and included in surveillance reports circulated within the Obama administration potentially confirm President Trump’s allegations that his campaign was “wiretapped,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday.

“It is possible,” Mr. Nunes told reporters after briefing Mr. Trump on the information.

“There was some level of surveillance activity — perfectly legal — but I don’t think the American people would be comfortable with it.”

Mr. Nunes, whose committee is investigating both allegations that Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia and Mr. Trump’s “wiretapping” claims against the Obama administration, said the surveillance material that included Trump transition officials did not involve Russia.

The California Republican said that he had received a few dozen examples of surveillance reports in which Trump campaign officials were unmasked, a possible violation of federal secrecy laws.

The information was provided to him through legitimate avenues and following classification rules.

Mr. Nunes said it had not been determined who in the Obama administration unmasked the identities of Trump campaign officials and included them in reports.

Mr. Trump has weathered criticism for a tweet two weeks ago in which he accused President Obama of “wiretapping” his campaign headquarters at Trump Tower. He promised to release more information backing up his claims, but it was unclear whether that was the same information provided by the congressman.

“What I have read bothered me,” said Mr. Nunes. “It should bother the president himself and his team.”

