A lightweight tracked vehicle that will appear in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming “The Fate of the Furious” in April has also caught the attention of the Pentagon.

The Ripsaw Extreme Vehicle 2 (EV2) developed by Howe Technologies Inc. is billed as a “luxury super tank” by the Maine-based military contractor, but officials think it may be more useful to soldiers than Hollywood studios. The lightweight tracked vehicle is now being tested at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey for its potential on the battlefield.

Military.com reported Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, head of U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command, rode in the $250,000 vehicle during a demonstration.

The defense website’s cursory analysis of the EV2 noted how its aluminum frame and firepower limitations make it “closer in size to the Humvee than a tank,” but that top speeds near 100 miles per hour are impressive.

“That may be why […] the Army remains interested in seeing how it might incorporate the EV2 into its combat formations,” the website reported. “We’re fascinated by the technology and reaching out to the Army to learn more about how officials are evaluating this slick ride, which is almost guaranteed to get more popular in the months and years ahead.”

