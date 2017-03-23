An 18-year-old Texas woman who burst into a church bloodied and half-dressed claiming she had been kidnapped and raped by three black men has admitted to making up the story, police said Wednesday.

Breana Harmon Talbott confessed to the hoax Tuesday and was arrested the next day on a charge of making a false report to a peace officer, a Class B misdemeanor, Denison Police Chief Jay Burch said.

Chief Burch said Ms. Talbott’s deception was “insulting” to the Denison community and “especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

“The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and so unnecessary,” Chief Burch said. “It’s unfortunate a person can falsely report such a major incident in our community that wastes the time of law enforcement and needlessly puts some people in fear.”

The investigation began March 8 when Ms. Talbott’s fiance reported her missing. After hours of police searching the area, Ms. Talbott walked into a church in the 3400 block of Eisenhower Parkway wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear and with cuts and scratches on her body.

She initially told witnesses and police that three black men wearing ski masks kidnapped her and took her to the woods, where two of the men raped her while the other held her down.

She was taken to Texoma Medical Center for examination, but “it is our understanding that medical personnel who examined Talbott were unable to corroborate that Talbott had been sexually assaulted,” Chief Burch said.

“We believe the crime scenes — from the initial ‘kidnapping’ scene at the apartment complex to the point of Talbott’s condition when she walked into the church — were staged,” he said, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Ms. Talbott later admitted to an investigator that the injuries on her body were self-inflicted, Chief Burch said.

Police still aren’t completely clear on the teen’s motive, Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler added.

