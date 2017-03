FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Flagstaff airport’s runway will be closed for nearly eight days in mid-June for maintenance.

The closure will begin the night of Sunday June 11 and end early the morning of Monday June 19.

Officials say the closure means American Airlines won’t be able to provide service from the northern Arizona city during that period but that rental car operations will continue.

