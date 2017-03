A Florida mom who thwarted a home invasion says the only reason she didn’t blast the man with the family shotgun was the presence of her children.

Police in Miami Gardens are looking for a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a local woman’s home on March 4. The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, poked the barrel of her shotgun out the front door as the man sprinted for a stolen Mercedes-Benz that police found afterward.

“I will do anything to protect my family,” the woman told an ABC affiliate on Tuesday. “All of the sudden I hear some banging noise. I thought it was my dreams or something. They were screaming and crying hysterically, because they were afraid of anything happening.”

“What stopped you from killing this guy?” reporter Michael Seiden asked.

“My kids. Not traumatizing them and I did have a baby,” the victim said.

Individuals with tips on the suspect’s identity can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS, the station reported.

