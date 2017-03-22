The major television networks dedicated significant coverage to an alleged rape at the University of Virginia that turned out to be a hoax, but have paid little attention to the brutal gang rape of a 14-year-old at a Maryland high school allegedly committed by at least one illegal immigrant.

According to the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters, ABC, CBS and NBC have hardly covered the horrific crime since Fox News’ Bret Baier became the first reporter to tell the story to a nationwide audience Monday night.

The major networks failed to follow up the Fox News story with reports of their own, even after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the rape during his press briefing on Tuesday.

“Despite the room being packed with reporters from every national news network, ABC, NBC and CBS refused to report the story yet again Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” wrote MRC’s Kristine Marsh.

“In fact, the only mention NewsBusters could find of this story on any of these networks were brief reports on the 4 am CNN and CBS early morning shows,” she continued.

Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, and Jose O. Montano, 17, are accused of raping a 14-year-old classmate at Rockville High School last week.

After the girl rebuffed Mr. Montano’s sexual advances in the hallway, he allegedly forced her into an empty stall in the boy’s restroom, began undressing her and took turns raping her with Mr. Sanchez-Milian, according to court documents. The girl’s pleas for her attackers to stop were ignored.

The blackout of the brutal rape stands in stark contrast to the way the major networks covered an alleged rape at the University of Virginia. They gave that claim more than 11 minutes of coverage over a two-day span in 2014.

“Without corroborating any of the facts, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ spent 4 minutes and 30 seconds on the allegations on November 23 and 24 of that year,” wrote MRC’s Curtis Houck. “‘NBC Nightly News’ and serial liar Brian Williams had 4 minutes and 16 seconds over those same two days. ‘CBS Evening News’ was third with a single, 1-minute-and-56-second segment on the 24th.”

Mr. Sanchez-Millian was detained attempting to enter the country illegally last August, just 13 days before his 18th birthday. Rather than being deported, he was given a court date and released. He ended up joining his father in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Officials have declined to comment on Mr. Montano’s immigration status, citing his age.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus