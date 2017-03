The NFL has ideas on how its players should celebrate, and it is making them known.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president for football operations, said on Twitter that the league is “developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.”

Vincent attached a photo of three Atlanta Falcons in a huddle, presumably celebrating a touchdown, in the end zone. Such celebrations have never merited the 15-yard penalties some players have gotten for spontaneous displays, but perhaps the video would outline other options as well.

The NFL has rules against sexually suggestive celebrations, so Antonio Brown’s end zone dance moves are probably still out, but perhaps Josh Norman’s bow and arrow pantomime would be permitted.

The NFL is trying to loosen its rules on celebrations slightly by giving referees the ability to warn players about celebrations, instead of the standard-issue 15-yard penalty.

Still, players were not uniformly thrilled about the idea.

“An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that,” Packers tight end Martellus Bennett wrote on Twitter, tagging Vincent’s tweet in his post.

“Let the players express their individuality and creativity,” Bennett wrote. “Y’all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next?”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus