The Redskins are tired of having to wear the “Color Rush” uniforms for Thursday Night Football games, so the club submitted a proposal that would allow teams to opt-out of wearing them.

Their stated reason?

“Garish uniforms.”

The color rush uniforms are frequently mocked as a silly ploy designed to move merchandise. A few of them (read: Seattle’s lime green monstrosities) are rather, well, garish.

The Redskins’ color rush jerseys? They are very, very yellow — err, gold.

The Redskins had a couple other proposed bylaw amendments. They proposed the elimination of the 75-man roster cutdown which usually happens after the third week of the preseason, citing player development and safety.

They also suggested that the team be allowed to place a player who has suffered a concussion on the Exempt List and temporarily activate another player on a game-by-game basis until the concussed player is cleared to play.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus