The Redskins submitted two rules change proposals to the NFL’s Competition Committee, which the league’s ownership groups will review and vote on next week at their annual meetings.

The first proposal would remove the limit of three coach’s challenges per game. Currently, coaches get two challenges and, if both are successful, are awarded a third. Under the proposal, coaches would get an unlimited number of challenges. The loss of a challenge would still result in the loss of a timeout, so the only effective limitation would be the number of timeouts remaining.

The other proposed change would add a twist to kickoff rules. The proposal suggests that, on kickoffs, if a kick goes through the uprights the ball should be placed on the 20-yard line, not the 25-yard line.

Unlimited challenges could be a hard sell as the league is trying to shorten games, but it could be fun if coaches had stockpiles of flags to throw. The kickoff idea seems like a lot of fun — who doesn’t love a little skills competition for five yards of field position!

The Redskins were one of four teams to submit proposals. The Eagles submitted four ideas, and the Seahawks and Bills submitted a joint proposal.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus