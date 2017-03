New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and quarterback Johnny Manziel had breakfast in Houston the week before the Super Bowl and discussed a potential return to football for Manziel, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Manziel’s disastrous tenure with the Browns ended a year ago when he was cut.

If Manziel did sign with a team, he would face a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, plus any additional discipline for a domestic violence incident the league is still investigating.

The Saints obviously have their quarterback situation very settled with Drew Brees, but need a backup. Brees would be a good mentor for Manziel, too.

Still, a breakfast meeting does not a contract sign. Manziel has still not taken a concrete step towards returning to the NFL and, if he did, he’d have to do so on a very short leash.

