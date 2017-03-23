HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the criminal trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Jurors in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president are asking a judge to clarify the legal elements of the conspiracy charge and to define what reckless means.

The panel of seven women and five men asked several questions of Judge John Boccabella on Thursday after about three hours of deliberations.

The judge said jurors must take into account the companion charge of endangering the welfare of children when evaluating the conspiracy charge.

He said conduct is reckless when someone consciously disregards a substantial and unjustified risk, far beyond what a reasonable person would do.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys. He’s charged with child endangerment and conspiracy.

3:05 p.m.

A jury has begun deliberations in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president.

Graham Spanier (SPAN’-yur) is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

He’s charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of conspiracy.

A prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments that Spanier gambled with the welfare of children by not reporting a 2001 complaint against Sandusky to state child welfare authorities.

The defense said there was no evidence Spanier committed a crime.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was arrested. He remains a tenured faculty member.

Sandusky is in prison on child molestation convictions.

12:15 p.m.

The defense in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president has rested without calling any witnesses.

Graham Spanier (SPAN’-yur) is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

He’s charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of conspiracy.

Defense attorney Sam Silver says the state has no evidence Spanier committed the crimes.

After the defense rested Thursday, jurors were sent to lunch. They could begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged. He remains a tenured faculty member.

Sandusky is in prison on child molestation convictions.

